Here's what Jose Mourinho said about Newcastle United before his Manchester United sacking

Jose Mourinho's search for his first win at St James's Park continues after he was sacked by Manchester United on Tuesday morning.

Mourinho was aiming to end his Tyneside hoodoo on January, 2 when Newcastle United hosted the Red Devils in their 2019 opener.

However, the 55-year-old was relieved of his duties, just as the Magpies announced tickets for the clash had gone on sale to season ticket holders and members.

The Portuguese has spoke positively about Newcastle in the past, despite the fact he has failed to win at St James's Park in seven Premier League attempts.

His growing admiration of the Magpies crowd is aided by Sir Bobby Robson having worked as his understudy at Barcelona.

“I always felt beautiful matches at St James’ Park," said Mourinho in February.

"But difficult matches. I like to go there. I like the feeling of going to Mr Robson’s home. I like that feeling.

“I like the stadium, I think the stadium is really nice. I like the atmosphere. They are a good, enthusiastic crowd. I like the Geordies and I like to go there."

Four defeats and three draws has saw Mourinho's run stretch all the way back to 2005, where his last visit ended in a 1-0 defeat courtesy a Matt Ritchie strike.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the Liverpool defeat, which proved to be his final game in charge of the Red Devils, Mourinho chose to speak about St James's Park.

He appeared excited to be travelling to Tyneside again in the New Year but will be denied the chance to visit for an eighth time following his dismissal.

Mourinho said: “I always say I enjoy these places."

“In a couple of weeks people will ask me if I enjoy going to Newcastle, which is the only stadium in England where I haven’t ever managed to win a Premier League match. And I will tell you ‘Yes, very much I enjoy going to St James’ Park’ in spite of never winning!”