Here's what Rafa Benitez had to say about Elias Sorensen as the striker steps up at Newcastle

Elias Sorensen has been rewarded for his goalscoring exploits at Newcastle United – with a first-team call-up.

Sorensen has trained with the senior squad ahead of Saturday's Premier League home game against Bournemouth.

The 19-year-old has scored 11 goals for the club's Under-23 side so far this season.

Sorensen scored two goals in last week's 4-1 away win over Manchester United, and Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has been tracking his progress.

Speaking to the Gazette last month, Benitez said: "I was watching him.

“We know him and I know he’s doing really well. I was talking with Ben (Dawson, United’s Under-23 coach).

"We’re monitoring players. We’re watching them, so we keep an eye on them for sure, and that’s it.”

Sorensen scored in last month's 2-0 Checkatrade Trophy win over League Two club Notts County at Meadow Lane.

“I feel very confident at the moment, scoring the goals,” said Sorensen. “It would have been a different story if you’re struggling to score or miss a lot of chances.

“When it goes your way and goes in the back of the net, basically you’re in the sky and flying with confidence.”

Sorensen joined the club as a 16-year-old two years ago from HB Koge in his native Denmark.