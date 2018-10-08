Here's why Newcastle weren't awarded THAT penalty against Manchester United as pundit slams 'unbelievable' decision

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has explained why Newcastle weren't awarded a stonewall penalty against Manchester United on Saturday.

Anthony Taylor failed to spot a handball by Ashley Young in the penalty following Jonjo Shelvey in-swinging free-kick on the left hand side of the 18-yard box.

Rafa Benitez's side were 2-0 up at the time after Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto scored inside the opening 10 minutes - the first team to do at Old Trafford since the Premier League formed in 1992.

Bizarrely, whilst Taylor waved away the Magpies appeals for a spot-kick, he wrongly awarded a goal kick - which Danny Mills branded as 'unbelievable'.

On Monday morning, alongside Gallagher, Mills reviewed some of the weekend's standout incidents around the Premier League on Sky Sports News.

Gallagher offered his opinion on why he believes Taylor didn't award the penalty.

"I think the referees will have to think a little bit more of where they're going to stand, for the reason being because he [Anthony Taylor] thinks the priority is where the ball is going to drop i.e is there going to be a foul in the penalty area?" said Gallagher

"A learning point from that is they have got to think of a different angle that will give you both options or use a different official."

The replays showed Taylor was concentrating more on the ongoings inside the penalty area, rather than watching Shelvey take the free-kick.

Mills said "it was really poor refereeing" and thinks it is "unbelievable" that his eyes weren't on the ball.

"He give a goal kick, he didn't even give a corner - he wasn't looking at the ball at all which is unbelievable," Mills said.

"We spoke about it earlier, surely he has got to change his position. As a defender, you want to see the ball and man.

"There were two players on that free-kick - they could have taken it short and something could have happened - the referee would have missed it completely - I think that was really poor refereeing."

Some Newcastle fans had voiced concerns before kick off surrounding Taylor, who was born just six miles away from Old Trafford in Wythenshawe.