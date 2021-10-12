Left to right: Gareth Bale, Alexandre Lacazette and James Tarkowski have all been linked with moves to Newcastle United following the club's takeover

Here's how a Newcastle United starting XI of players they've been linked with January moves for could look

Newcastle United’s Saudi Arabia-backed takeover has resulted in rampant speculations and rumours about players the club could potentially land when the January transfer window opens.

By Martyn Simpson
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 3:13 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 3:30 pm

Among the stars linked have been some of Europe’s most familiar names, several England internationals and a good few up and coming talents.

The new owners are expected to go on a spending spree when the market reopens and although it’s unlikely the will look to overhaul the current squad from 1-to-11, there are certainly going to be a good few changes.

Here is how a Newcastle United starting XI of only players they have been linked with moves for could look:

1. GK - Altay Bayindir

Fenerbahce's Turkish international has been linked to Newcastle by reports in Turkey. The 23-year old is one of Europe's brightest young stoppers and has been first choice at the Turkish club since 2019

2. RB - Joakim Maehle

The 24-year old wing back is a recent name to enter the Newcastle rumour mill. The versatile Dane has established himself as important player for both Serie A club Atalanta and his national side, scoring six goals in 20 caps

3. CB - James Tarkowski

Burnley's England international is out of contract in the summer and reports say the 28-year old has a gentleman’s agreement that they will not stand in his way if a bid is made in January

4. CB - Kalidou Koulibaly

Football Insider first reported that Koulibaly could be Newcastle's marquee January signing. Napoli previously put a £80mil plus price tag on the 30-year old Senegal international but it is believed that valuation may have dropped considerably

