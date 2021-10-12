Here's how a Newcastle United starting XI of players they've been linked with January moves for could look

Among the stars linked have been some of Europe’s most familiar names, several England internationals and a good few up and coming talents.
The new owners are expected to go on a spending spree when the market reopens and although it’s unlikely the will look to overhaul the current squad from 1-to-11, there are certainly going to be a good few changes.
Here is how a Newcastle United starting XI of only players they have been linked with moves for could look:
1. GK - Altay Bayindir
Fenerbahce's Turkish international has been linked to Newcastle by reports in Turkey. The 23-year old is one of Europe's brightest young stoppers and has been first choice at the Turkish club since 2019
Photo: Alex Grimm
2. RB - Joakim Maehle
The 24-year old wing back is a recent name to enter the Newcastle rumour mill. The versatile Dane has established himself as important player for both Serie A club Atalanta and his national side, scoring six goals in 20 caps
Photo: Emilio Andreoli
3. CB - James Tarkowski
Burnley's England international is out of contract in the summer and reports say the 28-year old has a gentleman’s agreement that they will not stand in his way if a bid is made in January
Photo: Nathan Stirk
4. CB - Kalidou Koulibaly
Football Insider first reported that Koulibaly could be Newcastle's marquee January signing. Napoli previously put a £80mil plus price tag on the 30-year old Senegal international but it is believed that valuation may have dropped considerably
Photo: Francesco Pecoraro