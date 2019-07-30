Hibs v Newcastle United LIVE: Action and reaction from Easter Road as Steve Bruce's men warm up for their Premier League campaign in Scotland
Newcastle United continue their pre-season campaign with a trip to Easter Road to take on Scottish Premiership side Hibs this evening.
By Liam Kennedy
Tuesday, 30 July, 2019, 19:34
Our writer Miles Starforth is in Edinburgh this evening for the clash – and we will have LIVE updates throughout the game, as well as team news and post-match reaction. Click refresh and scroll down for the latest updates.