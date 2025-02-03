Juventus have confirmed the financial aspects of their deal to sign Lloyd Kelly from Newcastle United.

Kelly’s half-a-season-stay at Newcastle United came to an end on deadline day when his move to Juventus was confirmed. Kelly will spend the remainder of the campaign on-loan at the Serie A club before his move is turned into a permanent one in the summer.

Much like Newcastle’s signing of Lewis Hall last season, whilst Kelly has only moved on-loan to the Serie A giants initially, the easily-attainable conditions of the loan mean that he will join on a permanent basis in the summer. Kelly made just 14 appearances during his time as a Magpies player and will call the Allianz Stadium his home for the foreseeable future.

Juventus statement

Both clubs released statements at 8:15pm on Monday night confirming Kelly’s move to Italy after he had spent Sunday and Monday completing medical tests and finalising personal details over a move. Juventus’ statement on Kelly’s move delved into details on the transfer and the exact fees that they will pay, and when they will pay them, for the defender.

It read: ‘Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with Newcastle United Football Club for the temporary acquisition, until 30 June 2025, of the registration rights of the player Kelly Lloyd Casius has been reached for a consideration of € 3 million for sporting season 2024/2025, with additional costs up to € 0.8 million.

‘The agreement further entails the obligation for Juventus to definitely acquire the player’s registrations rights, subject to the achievement of certain sporting objective during the season 2024/2025. The agreed consideration for the definitive acquisition is € 14.5 million, payable in three financial years, with additional costs up to € 2.7 million.

‘This consideration may be increased up to a maximum of € 6.5 million over the duration of the player's contract, upon the achievement of further performance objectives. Given the high probability of the conditions for the player's acquisition being achieved, this transaction for accounting purposes, qualifies as a definitive acquisition effective from today for a total amount of € 17.5 million, plus additional costs.

‘It should be noted that the final evaluations about the accounting recognition of the transaction will be performed for the preparation of the Annual Financial Report as of 30 June 2025.’

Lloyd Kelly breaks silence

Kelly, meanwhile, has had a whirlwind few days. He was included in Newcastle’s matchday squad for their defeat against Fulham on Saturday and seemed like he was set to stay on Tyneside before it was revealed just hours after the full-time whistle, that he was edging closer to a move to the Old Lady.

Speaking for the first time on his move to the two-time European Cup winners, Kelly said: “Hi Juve fans, this is Lloyd Kelly,” the 26-year-old said on a video posted to their social media accounts. “I’m delighted to be here and can’t wait to start and hopefully have a successful rest of the season. Forza Juve.”