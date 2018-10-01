Hilarious Newcastle fan reaction to #AshleyDinnerDate as under-fire owner treats squad

Mike Ashley is reportedly planning to treat Rafa Benitez and his players to dinner - and Newcastle fans have responded with some hilarious reactions.

The Magpies owner attended his first game at St James's Park since May 2017 on Saturday and witnessed the club make their worst-ever start to a home campaign following a fourth successive defeat.

Benitez admitted confidence was low after the 2-0 defeat to Leicester City and Ashley wants to help boost morale among the squad by taking them for dinner.

And Newcastle fans, who continue to protest against Ashley's ownership of the club, have taken to Twitter to mock Ashley's gesture.

Creating the #AshleyDinnerDate, here's the best of the hilarious reaction:

@Tommy_Jackson9: #AshleyDinnerDate Rafa has been told he has to sell his main before being able to order a desert

@Tommy_Jackson9: #AshleyDinnerDate Joe Kinnear has turned up asking for a Yohan Kebab

@ChrisBlack10: #AshleyDinnerDate Charnley is staring at a bottle of Orange for 2 hours cos it says concentrate on the bottle #NUFC

@alexskel: Ashley gives Rafa a fork to eat his soup #AshleyDinnerDate

@WorFlags: Dennis Wise turns up and the waiter pulls up a high chair so he can see the rest of the table #AshleyDinnerDate

@PercyArmsDisco: Ashley wants to pay the bill upfront and allow the restaurant to stagger the meal over 3 years..... Rafa’s not keen, says but he’s hungry now!!!!! #NUFC #AshleyDinnerDate

@ToonPolls: Joselu couldn’t finish his dinner. #AshleyDinnerDate

@BlackWhiteBarmy: #AshleyDinnerDate Dwight Gayle has arrived - but Ashley won't let him in unless Rondon leaves.