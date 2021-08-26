'His best performance' - Newcastle United player ratings from Carabao Cup exit to Burnley

Steve Bruce’s side should have been home and dry in normal as they had the Clarets defence on the ropes.

However, Sean Dyche’s side held out for spot-kicks, where they emerged victorious after goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey saved Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron’s efforts.

Here’s how we rated each United player as the club’s long wait for a major trophy continues:

1. Freddie Woodman - 7 Claimed every cross that came his way against a route one Burnley side. Unlucky to be on the losing side after saving Josh Brownhill’s effort in the shootout. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

2. Javier Manquillo - 7 Was comfortable defensively and offensively. Provided great energy and width. Almost scored in the second-half, stinging the palms of Hennessey. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

3. Emil Krafth - 6 Wasn’t tested defensively but was bright in attack. Overlapped Manquillo on several occasions and provided the cross in which Hendrick should have scored from. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

4. Jamaal Lascelles - 7 Another important 90 minutes in the tank for the captain. Handled a physical frontline of Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes well. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales