'Honeymoon is over' - Sky Sports pundit delivers stinging assessment of Newcastle United manager hunt

Eddie Howe. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The Toon Army are still yet to formally announce a permanent replacement for the recently-dismissed Steve Bruce, although it was revealed earlier in the week that they have reached a deal in principle with former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.

Prior to that breakthrough, speculation had mounted over the potential appointment of Villarreal manager Unai Emery, but that pursuit was hastily quashed following suggestions that the Spaniard was dissatisfied with the manner in which news of Newcastle’s interest broke in the buildup to his side’s Champions League clash with BSC Young Boys on Tuesday.

Subsequently, Howe has been installed as the firm favourite for the vacancy on Tyneside, but Boyd has pulled no punches in his appraisal of entire saga.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday, he said: “The honeymoon period is over. Right now, this is all over the place.

"You’re in discussions, you need to find a manager. Eddie Howe has been out of work now for however long. If he was top of your list, surely you would have already spoken to him before you’ve taken over the club.

"Now all of a sudden, with the whole Unai Emery thing, there is far too much information being leaked out of Newcastle from the inside.

"When you look at Emery, it was leaked on the day of a Champions League game. If you’re trying to entice a manager who is preparing for a Champions League match with his team and the next minute he’s being linked with your job, it’s just not right.

"Top clubs don’t conduct their business like that, and I think Newcastle – yes, it’s the first time the owners have purchased a football club – but they’re going to have to get this right pretty quickly because this team is in a relegation battle.