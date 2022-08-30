Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fraser came off the bench for the final 25 minutes of normal time at Molineux and was involved in one of the game’s contentious issues as he was pushed in the back by Pedro Neto in the build up to Wolves’ second goal which was later disallowed by VAR.

In the final minute of normal time, Allan Saint-Maximin stepped up to volley Newcastle level after Ruben Neves’ first half opener for the hosts.

Fraser played a key role in Newcastle’s revival in the second half of last season before having his season cut short due to injury.

Matheus Luiz Nunes of Wolverhampton Wanderers gets away from Ryan Fraser during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on August 28, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The form of Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron has since limited the 28-year-old’s involvement so far this season.

"Before this [Wolves] I played around six minutes so it was nice to get out there again and help the team the best I could,” he said following the match. "It was a good result for the lads in the end.

"Football is football but I just try to enjoy it and work hard then will see what will be. The lads are plugging on and now we have a big game on Wednesday."

And Fraser felt Newcastle more than deserved their point at Wolves to keep their unbeaten start to the season intact heading into Liverpool this Wednesday (8pm kick-off).

"Yeah I think [a point was deserved], I don't see why not,” he added. "Obviously the first half was a little bit more in favour of them.

"They done well and we probably didn't stick to our game plan as much as we should have.

"Then second half we pinned them back a bit more. They are obviously going to hit us on the counter attack but I think we deserved it."

The Magpies winger is hopeful of getting back in the starting line-up sooner rather than later but is more concerned about the team as a whole.

"We'll see [about starting],” Fraser continued. "I am just enjoying it and like I say I'd rather we just win games than look at things from a personal point of view.

"When I get back in the team I will try my best."

Fraser is also wanting to get back into the Scotland squad as it is approaching a year since his last international call-up for his country.

"Yeah I don't see why not,” he admitted. "Obviously, that's three weeks away, the next game.

"I don't know if I am in his [Steve Clarke] thoughts. We will see, I probably need to start playing a little bit more.

"Obviously, the other boys are doing well for their clubs. Do I deserve to be picked on form? Probably not.

"Other boys are playing and doing well and should be ahead of me. If I am honest about it, if I do well in the next two weeks hopefully that can change.