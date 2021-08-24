Here we round-up all the latest transfer-stories surrounding Newcastle United that have emerged today:

Premier League club eye Hayden

According to Football Insider, Isaac Hayden is being lined-up for a move to another Premier League club.

Newcastle United's Matty Longstaff has been linked with a move to the Championship (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Hayden, who will miss tomorrow’s clash against Burnley after picking up an injury on Saturday, has been linked with a move to Watford.

The midfielder was a regular throughout pre-season for The Magpies and has featured in both Premier League games so far this campaign.

However, with Matty Longstaff close to leaving on loan, and a reported deal from Everton for Sean Longstaff still being reported, Newcastle would be left threadbare in midfield if Hayden was to depart also.

Watford are believed to have genuine interest in the 26-year-old and could be a tempting proposition for the Chelmsford-born midfielder.

Claims Newcastle are ‘close’ to second summer signing

It’s been a very quiet transfer window at St James’s Park but there are fresh claims that Newcastle are close to a second summer signing.

Liga MX All-Stars manager Juan Reynoso has claimed that striker Santiago Muñoz is ‘close’ to joining a team in Europe with that team reportedly being Newcastle United.

Muñoz was left out of the Liga MX All-Stars squad by Reynoso and has been linked with a move to St James’s Park all summer.

At just 19-years-old, Muñoz is certainly one for the future and will likely join the Under 23’s set-up on Tyneside.

Bruce gives update on Longstaff future

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game against Burnley, Steve Bruce spoke about the future of Matty Longstaff amid speculation that he is set to depart the club on-loan.

Championship clubs including Sheffield United, Blackpool, Huddersfield Town and Blackburn Rovers have all been linked with a season long loan move for the 21 year-old.

Although he didn’t name any potential destinations for Longstaff, Bruce admitted there has been interest and movement is likely.

"It’s something we’ve decided that might be best for Matty. I’ve had that conversation with him,” Bruce said.

"We’ll see in the next week. We’ve had one or two enquiries, we hope something happens for him in the next couple of days.”

