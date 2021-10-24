A plethora of players have been linked with Newcastle United following the £305m takeover of the club.

From the moment the takeover was completed, it was clear that rumours and gossip about the next stars to arrive on Tyneside would ramp up.

And this week has been no different with a huge variety of names from across the globe being linked with a move to Newcastle.

The January transfer window is two months away and Newcastle’s poor start to the season means they will more than likely target a busy window in order to secure their Premier League status come May.

Assuming survival is secured, what could the Newcastle team look like this time next year? Here we have listed a Newcastle United starting XI and substitutes based on the transfer rumours surrounding Newcastle that have emerged recently:

1. GK: Martin Dubravka Surprisingly, very few goalkeepers have been linked with a move to Tyneside, however, this maybe highlights the great quality Dubravka holds that many still regard him as a good Premier League quality 'keeper.

2. RB: Max Aarons Many believe that Newcastle should be targeting 'young English' players in order to ensure Premier League survival. The Norwich City full-back would certainly fit this bill and improve the Newcastle defence.

3. CB: James Tarkowski The Burnley centre-back is out of contract at Turf Moor in the summer and could be available for a cut-price deal in January.

4. CB: Niklas Sule Sule is another player out of contract in the summer linked with a move to Tyneside. It would certainly be a statement of intent if he is tempted by a move to St James's Park.