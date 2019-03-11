How Auf Wiedersehen Pet got this Premier League star supporting Newcastle United

Every fan has their reasons for supporting Newcastle United – but is Auf Wiedersehen Pet one of them?

Well, it is for AFC Bournemouth left-back Charlie Daniels, who revealed he was a boyhood Magpie on the latest edition of Goals On Sunday.

Daniels, born in Harlow Essex, began his career at Tottenham Hotspur before joining Leyton Orient without making a first-team appearance.

From the O's, he moved to the South Coast, playing a pivotal part in the Cherries' rise from League One to the Premier League within just four years.

And you may remember Daniels netted in a 3-1 win for Eddie Howe's side in March 2016 at St James's Park - which proved to be Steve McClaren's last game at Newcastle.

While Daniels cited The Entertainers as an aura for his childhood admiration, you'd be surprised to hear Jimmy Nail and Tim Healy mentioned in the same sentence as Les Ferdinand...

“I was a Newcastle fan growing up," said Daniels after analysing Rafa Benitez's side's stunning comeback against Everton.

“When I started watching football growing up, they had a fantastic team – (David) Ginola, (Tino) Asprilla, Les Ferdinand - The Entertainers.

“My dad used to watch Auf Wiedersehen Pet - so growing up, me and brother used to watch that.

“The fans were just so passionate about the whole club - it just drew me to watching them and supporting them growing up."

This weekend, the 32-year-old is set to come up against Newcastle with the club on a high - overturning a 2-0 deficit to secure victory over The Toffees.

Three points for the Magpies at the Vitality Stadium and Benitez's men will be another step closer to gesturing an 'Auf Wiedersehen' of their own to this season's relegation battle.