How Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon's stunning Newcastle United strike partnership ranks among the best in Europe

Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez's partnership has yielded plenty of positives for Newcastle United this term - but where does it rank among the best in Europe?
Data from the Daily Mail shows just how effective the Magpies' strike partnership has been this season - with the Newcastle duo having left some of the best strikers in the world in their wake. The data looks at how many goals one striker has laid on for another across the current season - and Rafa Benitez's attackers feature highly. Scroll down and click through the pages to see where Rondon and Perez rank among the best strike partnerships in Europe:
1. Pablo Sarabia and Wissam Ben Yedder: 5 goals
Sarabia has provided 5 goals for Ben Yedder this season.