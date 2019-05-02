How Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon's stunning Newcastle United strike partnership ranks among the best in Europe

Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez's partnership has yielded plenty of positives for Newcastle United this term - but where does it rank among the best in Europe?

Data from the Daily Mail shows just how effective the Magpies' strike partnership has been this season - with the Newcastle duo having left some of the best strikers in the world in their wake. The data looks at how many goals one striker has laid on for another across the current season - and Rafa Benitez's attackers feature highly. Scroll down and click through the pages to see where Rondon and Perez rank among the best strike partnerships in Europe:

Sarabia has provided 5 goals for Ben Yedder this season.

1. Pablo Sarabia and Wissam Ben Yedder: 5 goals

Pepe has provided 5 goals for Bamba this season.

2. Nicolas Pepe and Jonathan Bamba: 5 goals

Suarez has provided 5 goals for Messi this season.

3. Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi: 5 goals

Hateboer has provided 5 goals for Zapata this season.

4. Hans Hateboer and Duvan Zapata: 5 goals

