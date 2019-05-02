How Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon's stunning Newcastle United strike partnership ranks among the best in Europe

Data from the Daily Mail shows just how effective the Magpies' strike partnership has been this season - with the Newcastle duo having left some of the best strikers in the world in their wake. The data looks at how many goals one striker has laid on for another across the current season - and Rafa Benitez's attackers feature highly. Scroll down and click through the pages to see where Rondon and Perez rank among the best strike partnerships in Europe:

1. Pablo Sarabia and Wissam Ben Yedder: 5 goals Sarabia has provided 5 goals for Ben Yedder this season.

2. Nicolas Pepe and Jonathan Bamba: 5 goals Pepe has provided 5 goals for Bamba this season.

3. Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi: 5 goals Suarez has provided 5 goals for Messi this season.

4. Hans Hateboer and Duvan Zapata: 5 goals Hateboer has provided 5 goals for Zapata this season.

