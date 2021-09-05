How ex-£50m-rated player was involved in swap deal with Newcastle United and Everton during summer window

It’s now three straight top-flight defeats in a row for the Magpies following a loss at Villa Park last weekend.

A stunning strike from Danny Ings and a penalty from Anwar El Ghazi saw the hosts claim three points.

Jamaal Lascelles was penalised for handball after play was pulled back following a VAR check. Referee David Coote awarded the spot-kick which was converted by Anwar El Ghazi to make it 2-0.

Sean Longstaff of Newcastle United.

Then, Callum Wilson was taken out by Emiliano Martinez. The referee pointed straight to the spot but once again VAR intervened to show Wilson was fractionally offside in the build-up.

But Mike Ashley and Newcastle United's hierarchy have delivered a subtle message to Steve Bruce.

The statement read: “Internally, all parties have long been aware of the budgetary parameters under which we are operating.

Sean Longstaff set fr contract talks

Newcastle United will open new contract talks with midfielder Sean Longstaff after a proposed swap deal with Everton failed.

Former Magpies boss Rafa Benitez was interested in a move for the midfielder during the summer window.

That’s according to The Sunday Mirror.

The newspaper state that Newcastle United would now like to keep hold of Longstaff, whose brother Matty Longstaff joined Aberdeen on loan from the club recently.

Reports suggest the Magpies and Everton were mulling over a swap deal involving Longstaff and Tom Davies.

Longstaff is out of contract in the summer and will be allowed to begin talks with potential suitors in January.

The player was valued at a whopping £50m in the summer of 2019 but has struggled for form and fitness and finds himself on the fringes at St James’ Park.

Benitez and Everton, though, will be keeping tabs on his situation.

