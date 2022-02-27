Only Joe Willock was added to Steve Bruce’s squad then as Newcastle, under previous ownership, felt the cost of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite offloading 16 players, Newcastle were still able to name a full 25-man Premier League squad and are still feeling the effects of the bloated squad today with Isaac Hayden, Jamal Lewis and Ciaran Clark all being omitted from Eddie Howe’s squad.

The players that left Newcastle this summer have all enjoyed vastly different experiences since leaving the club.

Some are fighting relegation battles abroad, others have impressed down the football league pyramid whilst others have linked up with former Magpies managers.

With that in mind, here, we take a look at what happened to the 16 players that left Newcastle United in the summer and how they have fared since their respective departures:

1. Christian Atsu: Al-Raed Atsu left Newcastle this summer after spending just shy of five-years on Tyneside. He has featured just four times for the Saudi-outfit however, totalling 116 minutes of action in total at time of writing. Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

2. Kelland Watts: Wigan Athletic Wigan have been impressing in League One this season and Watts has played a crucial part in their push for promotion. His form has even earned him a new two-year contract with United. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

3. Henri Saivet: free agent Saivet’s miserable time on Tyneside finally ended this summer with the midfielder playing just four games for Newcastle. Six months on and Saivet is still without a club. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

4. Ludwig Francillette: Crawley Town After being released by Newcastle, Francillette trialled with a few league clubs, including Portsmouth, but was, in the end, picked up by Crawley Town. The 22-year-old has been a fairly regular member of Crawley’s squad since. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales