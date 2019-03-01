How many points Newcastle United need to stay in the Premier League - and it's NOT 40 points

The Magpies remain six points above the drop zone and have history going in their favour with 36 points the average total in which guarantee top-flight survival. Click and scroll through the pages as we crunch the numbers from every season in the Premier League era and discover the points total needed to survive in their specific campaign.

1. 1995/96 - 38 points Goal difference was enough to see Coventry and Southampton survive as Manchester City, QPR and Bolton Wanderers suffered relegation in the Premier League's maiden season.

2. 1996/97 - 41 points Sunderland reached the 40 points total but were condemned to relegation alongside Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest. Coventry survived in 17th by one point.

3. 1997/98 - 40 points Goal difference again proved crucial, keeping Everton above the dreaded line, inflicting a relegation on Bolton Wanderers. Barnsley and Crystal Palace also went down.

4. 1998/99 - 37 points Charlton slipped in the second tier with 36 points while Southampton survived by a five points, in the end.

