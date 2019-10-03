LEICESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Newcastle United huddle prior to the Premier League match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at The King Power Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

How much are Newcastle United worth compared to their Premier League rivals? FIFA rank the Magpies' value

Club value and club worth is certainly always up for debate - and FIFA 20 figures are no different.

With the popular video games releasing its latest version last week, we have decided to delve deeper into the statistics side - starting with the ever-controversial club worth. Scroll and click through the pages to see how FIFA 20 has valued each Premier League club...

1. Sheffield United (20th)

Club value according to FIFA 20: £299,250,000

2. Norwich City (19th)

Club value according to FIFA 20: £302,400,000

3. Burnley (18th)

Club value according to FIFA 20: £340,650,000

4. Bournemouth (17th)

Club value according to FIFA 20: £342,900,000

