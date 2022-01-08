How much Newcastle United would have to pay to secure midfielder from relegation rivals, Leeds United also interested
Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell this month.
Cantwell is out of contract at Carrow Road in the summer but Norwich do have an option to extend his deal for another year.
And it would require a bid of around £15m-£20m for Norwich to consider selling the 23-year-old to their relegation rivals, according to Sky Sports.
Cantwellscored six goals in his debut Premier League season in 2019-20 but has been limited to just eight appearances this campaign and has not registered a goal or assist so far.
Leeds United are also understood to be interested in the former England under-21 international, according to The Daily Mail.
Norwich currently sit bottom of the Premier League table, a point behind Newcastle in 19th.
The Magpies have already confirmed the signing of England international Kieran Trippier for £12million plus add-ons and are keen to bring in several more new faces in a bid to secure Premier League survival.