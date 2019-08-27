Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce could ring the changes tomorrow.

How Newcastle United could line-up against Leicester City with SIX players injury doubts

Newcastle United host Stoke City in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening at St James’s Park - but how could the Magpies line-up for the clash?

By Jordan Cronin
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019, 12:40

Steve Bruce has already hinted at wholesale changes with Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin, Fabian Schar, Miguel Almiron, Jamal Lascelles and Christian Atsu all doubtful for tomorrow’s tie. With that in mind, we take a look at what the starting 11 could look like if Bruce decides to ring the changes:

1. GK: Karl Darlow

While Martin Dubravka endured a fairly quiet afternoon at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, it is a chance to get second choice Darlow some minutes on the pitch. Bruce spoke about the importance of that in pre-season.

2. RB: Javier Manquillo

The grit and determination shown in North London might have taken a lot out of Emil Krafth, who of course is still adapting to life in England.

3. CB: Federico Fernandez

Fernandez replaced Jamal Lascelles in the dying stages on Sunday after he hobbled off. The Argentine is a banker to start given Fabian Schar and Jamal Lacelles are also doubts.

4. CB: Ciaran Clark

Again, similar to Fernandez, Clark will be drafted in for his first start of the season with Lascelles and Schar both expected to be on the sidelines.

