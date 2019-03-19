How Newcastle United, Everton and Crystal Palace's Premier League relegation odds shifted after a dramatic weekend

And after a weekend full of drama, there were some notable shifts in the odds when it comes to which three teams will be relegated this season. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who the bookmakers think will be safe - and who may be in danger:

1. West Ham - 500/1 A dramatic victory over basement side Huddersfield pushed the Hammers into the top half, and saw their relegation odds significantly lengthen.

2. Everton - 500/1 A fine win over Chelsea on Sunday saw the Toffees move 12 points clear of the drop zone, with that gap reflected in their long odds.

3. Leicester City - 500/1 A 2-1 triumph at Burnley continued the Foxes' strong start to life under new manager Brendan Rodgers and saw their odds for an unlikely relegation stretch even further.

4. Bournemouth - 250/1 A point against Newcastle on Saturday means the Cherries look set to stay clear of relegation danger, as their odds to go down lengthened.

