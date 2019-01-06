How Newcastle United fans can follow the FA Cup fourth round draw

Newcastle United will be in the hat for Monday' night's FA Cup draw following a 1-1 draw with Blackburn at St James's Park.
The fourth round draw will take place at Molineux on Monday, January 7, following Wolverhampton Wanderers’ third round tie against Liverpool on BBC One.
Former Wolves duo Carl Ikeme and Robbie Keane will conduct the draw.
The next round of the competition is scheduled to take place between Friday, January 25 and Monday, January 28.
Newcastle's replay with Blackburn is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, January 15.
Winning clubs will receive £180,000 after the FA doubled the prize fund at the beginning of the season.
Newcastle or Blackburn will be ball number 10 in Monday's draw.
The other ball numbers are as follows:
1 BOLTON WANDERERS
2 MILLWALL OR HULL CITY
3 GILLINGHAM
4 BRENTFORD
5 SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY OR LUTON TOWN
6 MANCHESTER UNITED
7 EVERTON
8 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
9 PRESTON NORTH END OR DONCASTER ROVERS
10 NEWCASTLE UNITED OR BLACKBURN ROVERS
11 CHELSEA
12 CRYSTAL PALACE
13 DERBY COUNTY OR SOUTHAMPTON
14 ACCRINGTON STANLEY
15 BRISTOL CITY
16 NEWPORT COUNTY OR LEICESTER CITY
17 FULHAM OR OLDHAM ATHLETIC
18 SHREWSBURY TOWN OR STOKE CITY
19 ARSENAL
20 MANCHESTER CITY OR ROTHERHAM UNITED
21 BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION
22 WEST HAM UNITED
23 WOKING OR WATFORD
24 BURNLEY
25 QUEENS PARK RANGERS OR LEEDS UNITED
26 SHEFFIELD UNITED OR BARNET
27 PORTSMOUTH
28 AFC WIMBLEDON
29 WEST BROMWICH ALBION
30 MIDDLESBROUGH
31 WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS OR LIVERPOOL
32 SWANSEA CITY