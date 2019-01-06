How Newcastle United fans can follow the FA Cup fourth round draw

Newcastle United will be in the hat for Monday' night's FA Cup draw following a 1-1 draw with Blackburn at St James's Park.

The fourth round draw will take place at Molineux on Monday, January 7, following Wolverhampton Wanderers’ third round tie against Liverpool on BBC One.

Former Wolves duo Carl Ikeme and Robbie Keane will conduct the draw.

The next round of the competition is scheduled to take place between Friday, January 25 and Monday, January 28.

Newcastle's replay with Blackburn is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, January 15.

Winning clubs will receive £180,000 after the FA doubled the prize fund at the beginning of the season.

Newcastle or Blackburn will be ball number 10 in Monday's draw.

The other ball numbers are as follows:

1 BOLTON WANDERERS

2 MILLWALL OR HULL CITY

3 GILLINGHAM

4 BRENTFORD

5 SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY OR LUTON TOWN

6 MANCHESTER UNITED

7 EVERTON

8 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

9 PRESTON NORTH END OR DONCASTER ROVERS

10 NEWCASTLE UNITED OR BLACKBURN ROVERS

11 CHELSEA

12 CRYSTAL PALACE

13 DERBY COUNTY OR SOUTHAMPTON

14 ACCRINGTON STANLEY

15 BRISTOL CITY

16 NEWPORT COUNTY OR LEICESTER CITY

17 FULHAM OR OLDHAM ATHLETIC

18 SHREWSBURY TOWN OR STOKE CITY

19 ARSENAL

20 MANCHESTER CITY OR ROTHERHAM UNITED

21 BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

22 WEST HAM UNITED

23 WOKING OR WATFORD

24 BURNLEY

25 QUEENS PARK RANGERS OR LEEDS UNITED

26 SHEFFIELD UNITED OR BARNET

27 PORTSMOUTH

28 AFC WIMBLEDON

29 WEST BROMWICH ALBION

30 MIDDLESBROUGH

31 WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS OR LIVERPOOL

32 SWANSEA CITY