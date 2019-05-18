How Newcastle United fared on day one of the Hong Kong Soccer Sevens - with Elias Sorensen shining

Newcastle United are taking part in the Hong Kong Soccer 7s.
Newcastle United are taking part in the Hong Kong Soccer 7s.

Newcastle United have qualified for the knockout stages of the Hong Kong Soccer Sevens - after going unbeaten through the group stages of the competition.

The annual tournament has pitted Ben Dawson's under-23 side against some of the most promising youngsters in England and abroad, with the young Magpies yet again showing their credentials with some fine displays.

Newcastle were drawn in Group C alongside Brighton & Hove Albion, Asian champions Kashima Antlers from Japan and Hong Kong’s Kerry Yau Yee League Select.

And the young side ended the group with two wins and a draw to their name - sealing their place at the summit and ensuring they qualify for tomorrow's knockout stages.

A strike from Kelland Watts - called into Rafa Benitez's first-team squad for the trip to Fulham - sealed a win against the Kerry Yau Yee League Select in the opening fixture.

Elias Sorensen, who has impressed throughout the tournament thus far, then netted the decisive goal in a 1-0 win over Kashima Antlers.

Brighton managed to hold the Magpies to a 0-0 draw in the final group game, in a result which sealed top spot.

And Newcastle's Matty Longstaff was delighted to see the side achieve their aim of qualifying from the group - having done similar last year.

"We're obviously really happy," he said.

"We set our sights on getting out the group and to top it and we've done that, so I think we're pretty happy.

"We've been good, we've been disciplined and scored two good goals."

Newcastle are aiming to win the tournament for a third time, having last lifted the trophy in 2012.