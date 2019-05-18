How Newcastle United fared on day one of the Hong Kong Soccer Sevens - with Elias Sorensen shining

Newcastle United have qualified for the knockout stages of the Hong Kong Soccer Sevens - after going unbeaten through the group stages of the competition.

The annual tournament has pitted Ben Dawson's under-23 side against some of the most promising youngsters in England and abroad, with the young Magpies yet again showing their credentials with some fine displays.

Newcastle were drawn in Group C alongside Brighton & Hove Albion, Asian champions Kashima Antlers from Japan and Hong Kong’s Kerry Yau Yee League Select.

And the young side ended the group with two wins and a draw to their name - sealing their place at the summit and ensuring they qualify for tomorrow's knockout stages.

A strike from Kelland Watts - called into Rafa Benitez's first-team squad for the trip to Fulham - sealed a win against the Kerry Yau Yee League Select in the opening fixture.

Elias Sorensen, who has impressed throughout the tournament thus far, then netted the decisive goal in a 1-0 win over Kashima Antlers.

Brighton managed to hold the Magpies to a 0-0 draw in the final group game, in a result which sealed top spot.

And Newcastle's Matty Longstaff was delighted to see the side achieve their aim of qualifying from the group - having done similar last year.

"We're obviously really happy," he said.

"We set our sights on getting out the group and to top it and we've done that, so I think we're pretty happy.

"We've been good, we've been disciplined and scored two good goals."

Newcastle are aiming to win the tournament for a third time, having last lifted the trophy in 2012.