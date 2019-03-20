How Newcastle United's injury list compares to their Premier League rivals With seven games of the season remaining, Rafa Benitez will hoping to have full squad to pick from as Newcastle United battle to beat the drop. How does the Magpies' injury list to their Premier League rivals? Click and scroll the pages to find out... 1. AFC Bournemouth - 9 players Ryan Fraser, David Brooks, Andrew Surman, Adam Smith, Dan Gosling, Steve Cook, Junior Stanislas, Simon Francis, Lewis Cook. Getty Buy a Photo 2. Huddersfield Town - 9 players Juninho Bacuna, Aaron Rowe, Christopher Schindler, Laurent Depoitr, Jonathan Hogg, Demeaco Duhaney, Adama Diakhaby and Danny Williams. Getty Buy a Photo 3. Manchester City - 8 players Nicolas Otamendi, Fabian Delph, Vincent Kompany, John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne, Benjamin Mendy, Fernandinho and Claudio Bravo. pa Buy a Photo 4. Manchester United - 8 players Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Mason Greenwood, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Matteo Darmian and Antonio Valencia. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5