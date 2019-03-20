How Newcastle United's injury list compare to their Premier League rivals

How Newcastle United's injury list compares to their Premier League rivals

With seven games of the season remaining, Rafa Benitez will hoping to have full squad to pick from as Newcastle United battle to beat the drop.

How does the Magpies' injury list to their Premier League rivals? Click and scroll the pages to find out...

1. AFC Bournemouth - 9 players

2. Huddersfield Town - 9 players

3. Manchester City - 8 players

4. Manchester United - 8 players

