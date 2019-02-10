How Newcastle United's record signings have fared on their debuts ahead of Miguel Almiron's first outing

There will undoubtedly be a weight of expectation on the Paraguayan's shoulders after he completed a £21million move to St James's Park. But he won't be the first record signing keen to make an immediate impression at Newcastle. Here's how some of the club's other record-breaking purchases have fared on their debuts:

1. Michael Owen Owen's first game was a 1-1 draw with Fulham before he scored his first goal for the club in his second appearance, a 3-0 win away at Blackburn Rovers in September 2005. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Alan Shearer Shearer completed a world record 15 million move to his boyhood club in 1996. His first two games ended in defeat before he netted in his third outing against Wimbledon. The rest is history. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Faustino Asprilla Columbian international Asprilla signed for the Magpies in 1996 for 6.7 million. The fan favourite got an assist from the bench on his debut in a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Les Ferdinand Ferdinand signed from QPR in 1995 for 6 million. The striker scored on his debut alongside Warren Barton in a 3-0 win vs Coventry. With 41 league goals in 68 games Ferdinand was a big hit on Tyneside. Getty Buy a Photo

