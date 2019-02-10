Miguel Almiron could make his Newcastle debut at Wolves

How Newcastle United's record signings have fared on their debuts ahead of Miguel Almiron's first outing

Miguel Almiron could make his Newcastle United debut against Wolves on Monday - but what first impressions have the club's other record buys made?

There will undoubtedly be a weight of expectation on the Paraguayan's shoulders after he completed a £21million move to St James's Park. But he won't be the first record signing keen to make an immediate impression at Newcastle. Here's how some of the club's other record-breaking purchases have fared on their debuts:

Owen's first game was a 1-1 draw with Fulham before he scored his first goal for the club in his second appearance, a 3-0 win away at Blackburn Rovers in September 2005.

1. Michael Owen

Owen's first game was a 1-1 draw with Fulham before he scored his first goal for the club in his second appearance, a 3-0 win away at Blackburn Rovers in September 2005.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Shearer completed a world record 15 million move to his boyhood club in 1996. His first two games ended in defeat before he netted in his third outing against Wimbledon. The rest is history.

2. Alan Shearer

Shearer completed a world record 15 million move to his boyhood club in 1996. His first two games ended in defeat before he netted in his third outing against Wimbledon. The rest is history.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Columbian international Asprilla signed for the Magpies in 1996 for 6.7 million. The fan favourite got an assist from the bench on his debut in a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough.

3. Faustino Asprilla

Columbian international Asprilla signed for the Magpies in 1996 for 6.7 million. The fan favourite got an assist from the bench on his debut in a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Ferdinand signed from QPR in 1995 for 6 million. The striker scored on his debut alongside Warren Barton in a 3-0 win vs Coventry. With 41 league goals in 68 games Ferdinand was a big hit on Tyneside.

4. Les Ferdinand

Ferdinand signed from QPR in 1995 for 6 million. The striker scored on his debut alongside Warren Barton in a 3-0 win vs Coventry. With 41 league goals in 68 games Ferdinand was a big hit on Tyneside.
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3