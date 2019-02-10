How Newcastle United's record signings have fared on their debuts ahead of Miguel Almiron's first outing
Miguel Almiron could make his Newcastle United debut against Wolves on Monday - but what first impressions have the club's other record buys made?
There will undoubtedly be a weight of expectation on the Paraguayan's shoulders after he completed a £21million move to St James's Park. But he won't be the first record signing keen to make an immediate impression at Newcastle. Here's how some of the club's other record-breaking purchases have fared on their debuts:
1. Michael Owen
Owen's first game was a 1-1 draw with Fulham before he scored his first goal for the club in his second appearance, a 3-0 win away at Blackburn Rovers in September 2005.