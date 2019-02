But how does their run-in compare with the other sides languishing in the bottom half of the table, taking into account the average league position of teams they still have to play? For the bottom eight sides, we've divided the league placings of their remaining opponents by the number of games left - giving a ranking of ‘difficulty’ for the relegation run-in. Here are the results.



1. Hardest run-in - Burnley The Clarets face opponents with an average league position of ninth (8.5 to be precise), with games against Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham still to come.

2. Second hardest - Cardiff City They may have moved out of the relegation zone but the Bluebirds are still to face teams with an average position of ninth.

3. Third hardest - Huddersfield Town Many believe the Terriers are already down and it doesn't get any easier with trips to Liverpool and Tottenham still to come. Huddersfield are still to face teams with an average position of 9.8.

4. Middling - Southampton The Saints must face teams with an average league position of 9.9.

