Defeat on Saturday would have left Eddie Howe’s side bottom of the table and four points adrift of Norwich City in 17th.

However, Jonjo Shelvey’s free-kick 15 minutes from time sent the away end wild and was enough to secure a vital win for the Magpies.

Norwich’s comprehensive victory over Watford on Friday night piled the pressure onto Saturday’s clash at Elland Road, however, Newcastle held their nerve and even though they remain in the relegation zone, they sit just one-point behind the Canaries with a game in hand.

Burnley then followed that up by earning a point against Arsenal yesterday.

It was another fascinating round of fixtures and here is how the SkyBet believe the relegation picture looks following this weekend’s Premier League action:

1. Southampton - 22/1 The Saints ended Manchester City’s long winning streak, reminding everyone of the quality they possess. Southampton should have no problem avoiding relegation once again this year. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

2. Crystal Palace - 20/1 Patrick Vieira is doing a superb job at Selhurst Park in his first job in management in England. Palace have left all relegation worries behind them and look destined for a solid mid-table finish this season. Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

3. Leeds - 11/2 Despite having to navigate an injury-crisis at Elland Road, Marcelo Bielsa’s side have continued to pick up points on a regular basis. Defeat on Saturday may worry fans slightly, however, the bookies are tipping Leeds to be a Premier League side next season. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Everton - 5/1 Duncan Ferguson took charge of Everton at the weekend and although there was a new manager in the dugout, it was a familiar story for the Toffees as they slumped to defeat against Aston Villa. If their poor form continues, then relegation could be a real possibility come May. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales