How Newcastle United's Steve Bruce ranks alongside his Premier League rivals in shocking manager win percentage table

The Magpies may have dragged themselves to a midtable finish last term, but for the most part, wins have been hard to come by during the 60-year-old's tenure.

Now, with a Saudi-funded takeover finally completed and a winless start of seven matches to amend in the coming weeks, there is an expectation that Bruce will be relieved of his duties on Tyneside sooner rather than later.

But how justifiable would his exit be?

We’ve crunched the numbers to determine each Premier League manager’s overall win percentage at their current club, and to see where Bruce measures up compared to his top flight peers.

*For the purposes of this article Watford’s Claudio Ranieri, who is yet to manage a game for the Hornets, has been omitted.

1. Pep Guardiola - Manchester City Games: 305 Wins: 226 Win percentage: 74%

2. Thomas Tuchel - Chelsea Games: 41 Wins: 27 Win percentage: 65.8%

3. Jurgen Klopp - Liverpool Games: 326 Wins: 196 Win percentage: 60.1%

4. Nuno Espirito Santo - Tottenham Hotspur Games: 12 Wins: 7 Win percentage: 58.3%