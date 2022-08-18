News you can trust since 1849
How the net worth of Manchester United’s new potential owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe compares with Premier League owners - including Newcastle United, Leeds United and co

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ‘interested’ in buying a stake in Manchester United – but how does his net worth compare with Newcastle United’s owners and the rest of the Premier League?

By Joe Buck
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 12:45 pm

As Manchester United slump in the league, dissatisfaction among the fan base aimed at the Glazer family is at an all-time high.

Reports that Britain’s richest man, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is ‘interested’ in buying a stake in the club has excited Red Devil’s supporters and although he may not have full control of the club, would be yet another high-profile ownership movement in the top-flight.

Here, we take a look at the ‘rumoured net worth’ of every single Premier League owner to see where Manchester United would rank if they were taken over to see how they compare with Newcastle United and the rest of the division.

Do these figures shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. 20th: Brentford

Owner = Matthew Benham — rumoured net worth = £3million

2. 19th: Bournemouth

Owner = Maxim Demin family — rumoured net worth = £100million

3. 18th: Leeds United

Owner = Andrea Radrizzani — rumoured net worth = £450million

4. 17th: Nottingham Forest

Owner = Evangelos Marinakis — rumoured net worth = £510million

