As Manchester United slump in the league, dissatisfaction among the fan base aimed at the Glazer family is at an all-time high.

Reports that Britain’s richest man, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is ‘interested’ in buying a stake in the club has excited Red Devil’s supporters and although he may not have full control of the club, would be yet another high-profile ownership movement in the top-flight.

Here, we take a look at the ‘rumoured net worth’ of every single Premier League owner to see where Manchester United would rank if they were taken over to see how they compare with Newcastle United and the rest of the division.

Do these figures shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. 20th: Brentford Owner = Matthew Benham — rumoured net worth = £3million Photo: Steve Bardens Photo Sales

2. 19th: Bournemouth Owner = Maxim Demin family — rumoured net worth = £100million Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

3. 18th: Leeds United Owner = Andrea Radrizzani — rumoured net worth = £450million Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. 17th: Nottingham Forest Owner = Evangelos Marinakis — rumoured net worth = £510million Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY Photo Sales