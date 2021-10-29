Up next for Newcastle United is clash against Chelsea. This game will be their 10th league game of the season, meaning we are one-quarter of the way through the campaign.

Newcastle have struggled for consistency both on and off the field so far this campaign with great upheaval at all levels of the club.

Steve Bruce has departed and interim manager Graeme Jones is now in charge of the team – whilst in the background, the new owners continue their search for a manager and a Director of Football.

Whilst all this is happening, Newcastle still search for their first win of the season as Jones looks for the right formula to secure their first three points.

Here, we have taken a look at how Newcastle would line-up if the players were selected based on the amount of minutes they have played so far this season:

GK: Karl Darlow - 450 minutes Following his battle with coronavirus, Darlow returned to the first-team for the clash against Leeds and has played every game since. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

RWB: Javi Manquillo - 498 minutes After being absent for the first three games of the campaign, Manquillo made a huge impact on his first start of the season when he grabbed a goal at Old Trafford and has been a first-team regular ever since. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

CB: Isaac Hayden - 675 minutes Hayden has featured in all but one game for Newcastle this season. The former Arsenal man was substituted at half-time of the clash against Aston Villa and subsequently missed the home game against Southampton a week later. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

CB: Jamaal Lascelles - 540 minutes The captain missed games against West Ham, Watford and Wolves through injury but has played every minute of each game he has been available for. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)