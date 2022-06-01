It has been the season of Premier League takeovers with Chelsea’s potential takeover the latest in a series of high-profile ownership changes.

Roman Abramovich’s 19-year reign at Stamford Bridge came to an end this week with Todd Boehly, co-owner of MLB side LA Dodgers, spearheading a £4.5billion takeover of the Blues.

Of course, the most high-profile of them all came in October when the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) bought an 80% stake in Newcastle United, with PCP Partners and RB Sports & Media each buying a 10% stake in the club.

Here, we take a look at the ‘rumoured net worth’ of every single Premier League owner to see where Chelsea’s prospective new owners would rank and how they compare with Newcastle United.

1. 19th: Brentford Owner = Matthew Benham — rumoured net worth = £3million Photo: Steve Bardens Photo Sales

2. 19th: Bournemouth Owner = Maxim Demin family — rumoured net worth = £3million Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

3. 18th: Leeds United Owner = Andrea Radrizzani — rumoured net worth = £450million Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. 17th: Nottingham Forest Owner = Evangelos Marinakis — rumoured net worth = £510million Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY Photo Sales