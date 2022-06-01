This is how the stunning wealth of Chelsea’s prospective new owners compares with Newcastle United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

How the stunning wealth of Chelsea’s new owners compares with Newcastle United, Leeds United, Everton and co

How does the wealth of Chelsea’s new owners compare with Newcastle United and the rest of the Premier League?

By Joe Buck
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 11:48 am

It has been the season of Premier League takeovers with Chelsea’s potential takeover the latest in a series of high-profile ownership changes.

Roman Abramovich’s 19-year reign at Stamford Bridge came to an end this week with Todd Boehly, co-owner of MLB side LA Dodgers, spearheading a £4.5billion takeover of the Blues.

Of course, the most high-profile of them all came in October when the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) bought an 80% stake in Newcastle United, with PCP Partners and RB Sports & Media each buying a 10% stake in the club.

Here, we take a look at the ‘rumoured net worth’ of every single Premier League owner to see where Chelsea’s prospective new owners would rank and how they compare with Newcastle United.

Do these figures shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. 19th: Brentford

Owner = Matthew Benham — rumoured net worth = £3million

Photo: Steve Bardens

Photo Sales

2. 19th: Bournemouth

Owner = Maxim Demin family — rumoured net worth = £3million

Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales

3. 18th: Leeds United

Owner = Andrea Radrizzani — rumoured net worth = £450million

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

4. 17th: Nottingham Forest

Owner = Evangelos Marinakis — rumoured net worth = £510million

Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY

Photo Sales
ChelseaLeeds UnitedPremier LeagueEverton
Next Page
Page 1 of 5