It has been the season of Premier League takeovers with Chelsea’s potential takeover the latest in a series of high-profile ownership changes.
Roman Abramovich’s 19-year reign at Stamford Bridge is coming to an end with Todd Boehly, co-owner of MLB side LA Dodgers, spearheading a proposed £4.5billion takeover of the Blues - subject to their completion of the Premier League’s Owners and Directors test.
Of course, the most high-profile of them all came in October when the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) bought an 80% stake in Newcastle United, with PCP Partners and RB Sports & Media each buying a 10% stake in the club.
Here, we take a look at the ‘rumoured net worth’ of every single Premier League owner to see where Chelsea’s prospective new owners would rank and how they compare with Newcastle United: