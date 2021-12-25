Newcastle United’s last 10 victories against Monday night’s opponents span 32 years with some of the winning goals in that time being scored by Glenn Roeder, Alan Shearer and Matty Longstaff.

Newcastle have had some recent ‘success’ in this fixture with two wins from their last four encounters at St James’s Park, however, historically they have not fared too well against the Red Devil’s.

On Monday night, Eddie Howe’s side will hope to put the demons of these defeats to bed and secure an unlikely win against Ralf Rangnick’s side – can they use their previous victories to inspire them?

Here, we take a look at the last ten times Newcastle United have defeated Manchester United:

1. 6th October 2019: Newcastle United 1 - 0 Manchester United The last time Newcastle defeated Manchester United came just shy of two years ago, courtesy of that Matty Longstaff goal. The game will probably be most remembered for the winning goal and the post-match interview between the two Longstaff brothers who started their first ever Premier League game together. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

2. 11th February 2018: Newcastle 1 - 0 Manchester United Newcastle came into this game in real relegation danger and with an unknown goalkeeper by the name of Martin Dubravka in goal. Ninety minutes and a Matt Ritchie goal later, the whole mood at St James’s Park was lifted and Rafa Benitez’s men embarked on a great end of season run. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

3. 7th December 2013: Manchester United 0 - 1 Newcastle United David Moyes’ reign as Manchester United manager had not got off to the best start and Alan Pardew's Newcastle compounded their misery by winning at Old Trafford for the first time in 41 years. Yohan Cabaye’s delicious effort into the bottom corner was the difference on the day. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales

4. 4th January 2012: Newcastle United 3 - 0 Manchester United In a season full of highlights, this game topped the lot as Newcastle put their opponents to the sword in-front of a feverish St James’s Park. Two wonderful goals from Demba Ba and then Cabaya opened the scoring before a comical own-goal by Phil Jones rounded off the night. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales