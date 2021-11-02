Huge 'update' in Newcastle United's managerial hunt as Magpies linked with £38m double January swoop

The club’s new owners are facing their first major decision as they decide on Steve Bruce’s successor.

Bruce was sacked last month after leading the Magpies into relegation trouble. Interim boss Graeme Jones has been unable to turn it around, with the gap now six points from safety.

Newcastle plan to announce new boss this week

Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery is currently in charge of Villarreal. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Newcastle are planning to unveil their new manager this week, according to the Daily Mirror.

And former Arsenal boss Unai Emery, currently in charge of La Liga side Villarreal, has emerged as the leading contender.

Emery is one of few names to gain support across the ownership structure of PCP Partners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and Jamie Reuben.

Sport 1 journalist Patrick Berger claimed on Monday Newcastle are keen to pay a huge transfer fee to release Emery from his Villarreal contract.

When asked about the speculation, Emery said: “I don't know anything about Newcastle,”

The likes of Paulo Fonseca, Roberto Martinez and Lucien Favre and Eddie Howe have all brought split opinions.

Final interviews are set to take place, with the aim of appointing a manager in time for Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Magpies target Donny van de Beek

Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek is a January target for Newcastle.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, a £17million bid is being lined up as the Dutchman eyes an Old Trafford exit.

Since joining the Red Devils for £35m from Ajax last summer, the 24-year-old has made just 20 Premier League appearances – including just the one this season.

Everton, Juventus and Real Madrid are also reportedly interested.

Toon join race for Czech international

Newcastle have joined the race for Czech Republic international Antonin Barak, reports in Italy claim.

The Hellas Verona star, who has scored goals this term, was wanted by West Ham in the summer and remains on their radar, however could now face competition from the Magpies.

As per L’Arena, via Sport Witness, Newcastle are willing to bid over £21m for the 26-year-old after sending officials to compile reports on him.

