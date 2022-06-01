Hugo Ekitike has been a long-term target for Newcastle United with the club seeing a January bid for the striker accepted, only for the player to turn-down a move to Tyneside.

However, it now appears that the Magpies will be successful in landing Ekitike this time around with reports suggesting that the club have ‘agreed a five year deal’ with the striker.

According to Fabrizio Romano: ‘Hugo Ekitike has agreed a five year deal with Newcastle. Now it’s about final details to be discussed with Reims before deal completed. #NUFC

‘Talented French striker was in BVB list but Newcastle have been pushing for months after January negotiations.’

Whilst a deal between the two clubs hasn’t been reached yet, personal terms with Ekitike aren’t expected to be a problem. A fee of £25 million plus bonuses could be enough for a deal to be completed.