Hugo Ekitike has again been linked with a move to Newcastle United - and he could strike up a world-class partnership with Alexander Isak.

Throughout his time as Newcastle United head coach, Eddie Howe has favoured a 4-3-3 formation with a sole striker flanked by two exciting wingers. This system has brought them great success and with Isak as your main man, goals are always guaranteed.

From time to time, though, Howe has experimented with other formations, including a three at the back system towards the end of last season. He even paired Isak with Callum Wilson together from time to time when the fitness of both players allowed.

Two striker formations are a rarity in the modern game, but that doesn’t mean they have died out entirely. Gone are the days of your ‘big man, little man’ partnerships and instead are a new breed of strike partnerships that Newcastle United could use to their advantage next season.

How Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike would work together

A potential Isak and Ekitike partnership is a mouthwatering prospect and one that would completely transform the way Newcastle United play. Both players have excelled as the focal point in their respective teams, whilst also being more than capable number tens behind a main man.

Isak plays that kind of role behind Viktor Gyokeres with Sweden, whilst Ekitike shone as a second striker alongside Omar Marmoush at Frankfurt before the Egyptian joined Manchester City in January. Isak and Ekitike are both brilliant on the ball and whilst being natural finishers, can also play intricate passes and bamboozle defenders with their raw skills.

Being comfortable at leading the line as well as dropping back and getting involved in the build-up of attacks is the way of the modern forward with Isak and Ekitike perfect exponents of these skills. If they can build up a relationship and dovetail in each role as a pair, then the Magpies may just have one of the most exciting attacking units in the whole of the Premier League.

Having one player drop back whilst one sniffs around the box waiting for a chance to strike could also be the perfect way for the Magpies to combat one of their biggest weaknesses - breaking down a deep defensive line. Newcastle have struggled to break down compact and deep defensive lines in recent seasons with much of their game relying on quick transitions from defence to attack.

Dominating the ball and finding gaps against inferior opposition has sometimes been their downfall - an Isak-Ekitike partnership could be the key to unlocking that. But that doesn’t mean they will have to completely rip up their successful gameplans in other matches.

With Anthony Gordon, Anthony Elanga, Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy on the wings, the Magpies still have explosive pace out wide that can exploit high lines with Isak or Ekitike providing the finishing touch in the middle of the park. Howe has been a master at squeezing out every single drop of talent from his squad in recent seasons - Ekitike’s signing could raise their game to completely new levels.