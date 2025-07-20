Liverpool are set to sign Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt after Newcastle United’s failed transfer bid.

Newcastle United had a £69.5million bid rejected by Eintracht Frankfurt for Ekitike earlier in the week.

Following that Liverpool have swooped in and agreed a deal worth up to £82million for the 23-year-old.

It comes after Ekitike scored 22 goals and registered 12 assists for Frankfurt in a breakthrough 2024/25 campaign for the striker.

Ekitike was named as Newcastle’s ‘top target’ to bolster their attacking options this summer, with the plan for him to compete with Alexander Isak and potentially play alongside him. Now Newcastle have missed out on Ekitike while there is uncertainty over Isak’s future as he was sent home from Newcastle’s friendly match at Celtic amid the transfer speculation.

Liverpool look to have successfully hijacked Newcastle’s attempt to sign Ekitike this week. The Magpies distanced themselves from the deal after their initial bid was rejected which allowed The Reds to come in and quickly thrash out a deal.

Providing an update on the situation, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said: “Hugo Ekitike to Liverpool, here we go! Deal in place for fee over €90m for the French striker to join from Eintracht Frankfurt, potentially reaching €95m.

“Six year deal for Ekitike, valid until June 2031; he only wanted Liverpool move. New striker for Slot.”

Hugo Ekitike explains Newcastle United snub

Newcastle pushed hard to sign Ekitike from Stade de Reims back in 2022 and believed a move was close, only for the player and his representatives to stall a deal and allow Paris Saint-Germain to swoop in.

At the time, it left a sour taste but Newcastle ended up signing Alexander Isak, who has since established himself as one of the best strikers in Europe.

From Ekitike’s point of view at the time as a 19/20-year-old Frenchman, joining a Newcastle side still relatively unproven at the time over the Ligue 1 champions close to home and with Champions League football on offer, it was a no-brainer.

While Newcastle have tried and failed to sign Ekitike for a third time, they crucially still have Isak at the club with the striker expected to join up with the first-team squad for the Asia tour.

Explaining why he turned down Newcastle back in 2022, Ekitike told UEFA: “I had lots of clubs and Paris' offer arrived. That was that. The next logical step.

“Paris are the biggest club in France right now, winning everything. They had the best players in the world. How could I say no? I told my brother. I said, 'I want to go there straight away'. That's all I told him.”

But the reality was Ekitike was competing with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi in his only full season in the French capital. As such he rarely got a look in and was limited to just 14 starts, scoring four goals.

He was then frozen out of the squad for his second season, watching Newcastle’s 4-1 win over PSG in the Champions League on television before joining Frankfurt in January 2024.

"Obviously, in terms of longevity, I'm not going to say that my time in Paris was the happiest moment of my life but today, when I look back, I say to myself that maybe it was necessary,” he added. “I've got so many goals. I've got so many things ahead of me that I don't regret breaking my back sometimes. It's all part of my journey and I'm proud of it."