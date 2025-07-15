Newcastle United have submitted a formal offer for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

Newcastle have made the 23-year-old a top target after landing Anthony Elanga and confirming the departure of Callum Wilson last week.

The Magpies twice tried to sign Ekitike from Stade de Reims in 2022 but were snubbed by the French forward, who favoured a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Although Ekitike’s move to PSG didn’t work out, he has quickly established himself as one of European football’s most promising young forwards at Frankfurt, scoring 22 goals and registering 12 assists in all competitions last season.

While Ekitike twice rejected Newcastle both during and immediately after a relegation battle, the club has since established itself as one of the best in England, winning the Carabao Cup in March and qualifying for the Champions League for the second time in three seasons.

Newcastle submitted an initial £69.5million bid for Ekitike which represents a club-record fee. The Magpies’ current record transfer is the £63million paid to Real Sociedad for Alexander Isak in 2022 but it appears they are willing to break it to land Ekitike.

But it has been widely reported that Frankfurt are seeking closer to £86million for the striker.

Sky Sports provide Hugo Ekitike NUFC transfer update

Sky Sports in Germany have reported Frankfurt’s response to Newcastle’s initial bid for Ekitike.

Florian Plettenberg said: “ Eintracht Frankfurt are understood to have rejected a written offer from Newcastle this morning worth €80 million, mainly due to the payment terms. #NUFC … and Markus Krösche wants more. There are clubs who have already signalled they would be willing to pay more.”

The news will alert the likes of Liverpool, who have targeted Ekitike as a striker replacement for Darwin Nunez this summer and are in the market for a forward.

Ekitike has had no shortage of interest this summer, with Chelsea holding talks earlier in the summer before signing Liam Delap and Joao Pedro as attacking options. Manchester United also have a genuine interest in the striker as they look for a new player to lead the line.

Newcastle’s Isak has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer and it has been speculated that Newcastle’s pursuit of Ekitike could pave the way for the Swedish striker to leave St James’ Park. But the reality could prove quite different.

Newcastle United’s plans for Alexander Isak & Hugo Ekitike

Rather than sign Ekitike as a replacement for Isak, Newcastle want the forward in as an upgrade on Callum Wilson, who can be used as an alternative to the striker but also play alongside him in the starting line-up.

Isak hasn’t had a major challenger in the striker position for the past couple of seasons due to Wilson’s lack of match sharpness. But Newcastle believe bringing in a player such as Ekitike can raise Isak’s levels further.

The Magpies’ iconic No. 9 shirt is currently vacant following Wilson’s departure. Isak will be given first refusal of the shirt number but has previously hinted at his preference to remain as No. 14.

If that proves to be the case, the No. 9 shirt will be available for a new signing to come in and take it.