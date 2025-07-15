Eintracht Frankfurt have responded to Newcastle United’s club-record bid for Hugo Ekitike.

The Magpies have long been linked with a move for Ekitike, with interest in the Frenchman dating back over three years. After impressing in the Bundesliga last season, Ekitike has again emerged as a target for Newcastle United this summer.

However, they are going to have to improve on their initial offer for the striker having seen a bid of £70m rejected by Eintracht Frankfurt, according to Sky Sports . If a fee with Frankfurt can be agreed for Ekitike, then he will become the club's most expensive signing of all time.

That record is currently held by Alexander Isak after Newcastle parted with £63m to sign him from Real Sociedad back in 2022. It is understood that Newcastle United are targeting Ekitike to play alongside Isak at St James’ Park next season, however, updates on Tuesday afternoon may point to a different scenario come the end of the summer window.

Liverpool ‘make approach’ for Alexander Isak

Newcastle United retain the stance that Isak is not for sale this summer, however, it appears that Liverpool will test their resilience. According to The Athletic, Liverpool have approached Newcastle over a potential move for Isak this summer, valuing the Swedish international at £120m.

That fee would see Newcastle almost double their money on the 25-year-old, however, it is expected that they will demand in excess of that amount for their talisman. Only Mohamed Salah scored more Premier League goals than Isak last season as the Magpies look to build with their key man, rather than without him.

Posting an update on X surrounding Isak, David Ornstein wrote: ‘Liverpool make approach to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United. #LFC say no formal bid + well aware #NUFC stance has always been: not for sale. But communicated interest in deal for 25yo Sweden international worth in region of £120m @TheAthleticFC’

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano added: ‘EXCL: Liverpool made club to club approach with Newcastle to discuss record bid for Alexander Isak. If Isak won’t be available, Liverpool can enter Ekitike race. Decision up to Newcastle as they never wanted to sell Isak + offer new deal.’

Liverpool’s interest in Isak has been well documented this summer, although the Reds are yet to submit an official bid for him. Moreover, Newcastle’s stance has always been that Isak is not for sale.

Ekitike, meanwhile, is still at the centre of attention from the north east and Merseyside with his future club potentially being decided by the next developments involving Isak. The Reds have already spent heavily in this summer’s transfer market and are looking to sell Darwin Nunez to fund a move for either Ekitike or Isak.

Newcastle United’s only move so far this summer has been to sign Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest in a deal that will cost them an initial £52m plus a potential £3m in add-ons. Eddie Howe’s side, who are currently away in Austria, defeated Carlisle United in a behind-closed-doors match on Saturday and face Celtic this weekend.