Hugo Ekitike to Newcastle United latest: Magpies' bid details, contract length, West Ham interest

Matt Targett looks to be in the bag, Dan Burn is close, and there's player who could also join before the deadline: Reims striker Hugo Ekitike.

Dubbed enticingly as 'the next Kylian Mbappe', the 19-year-old sensation has been on fire in Ligue 1 this season, turning heads with his rapid pace, clinical finishing, and dazzling footwork.

Here's everything you need to know about the Magpies' swoop for the in-demand striker.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reims' French forward Hugo Ekitike (R) celebrates after scoring during the French L1 football match between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Stade de Reims at The Matmut Atlantique Stadium in Bordeaux, south-western France on October 31, 2021. (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP)

What's the latest with Newcastle's pursuit of Ekitike?

The news broke earlier that the Magpies have reportedly had a bid over £20m accepted for the player. It is believed that significant add-ons are included in the offer which could take it up to over £30m, and a possible sell-on clause is also on the table.

It has been suggested that the Magpies are offering the player a long-term, five-year deal.

Should the deal go through, Newcastle's January transfer window spend is likely to exceed £120m, as the new owners continue to flex their sizeable financial muscle.

Ekitike is clearly now the Magpies' primary striker target, with Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah now set to remain in north London.What's happening with West Ham United?

The Hammers are also highly interest in Ekitike, with the Telegraph reporting earlier today that they could also lodge a formal bid in an attempt to land the wonderkid striker.

This morning, they also appear to have been going all out to sign Benfica striker Darwen Nunez. However, they are understood to have had a bid knocked back, with Benfica's asking price said to be above what the Hammers are currently willing to offer.

Sky Sports News also suggest that the Hammers are unlikely to make moves for linked duo Divock Origi and Rhys Healey from Liverpool and Toulouse respectively.