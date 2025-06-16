Hugo Ekitike is a key target for several Premier League clubs. | Getty Images

Manchester United are the latest club to enter the race for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike.

Ekitike has been linked with a Premier League move for years but a move has never materialised.

Back in January 2022, Newcastle United made a big push to sign Ekitike from Stade de Reims but were unable to reach an agreement with the forward. Then in June 2022, The Magpies saw a £25million bid accepted by Reims only for Ekitike to snub a transfer once again.

The forward ended up joining Ligue 1 heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain though the move didn’t go according to plan. The forward was limited to mainly substitute appearances during his first season before being frozen out of the squad entirely.

In January 2023, he joined Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on a loan deal, which later became permanent. The 22-year-old scored 22 goals in 48 appearances for Frankfurt during the 2024-25 campaign, helping the side finish third and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

And his impressive form in Germany has seen several top clubs across Europe take notice.

Fabrizio Romano confirms fresh Hugo Ekitike interest

Providing an update on his YouTube channel, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed that Manchester United have now entered the race to sign Ekitike and have made contact with the player’s representatives.

Chelsea and Liverpool are also in talks over a potential deal with the French forward valued at around £85million by Frankfurt. Since Newcastle’s accepted bid in 2022, Ekitike’s value has increased by £60million.

Romano said: “Manchester United have called with the agents of Hugo Ekitike. My understanding is the following: A call from Chelsea. Chelsea called Eintracht last week, but zero contact this week.

“Last week there was contact between the agents and Chelsea asking Eintracht how much they want for Hugo Ekitike and they were told €100million (~£85million) which is something as of today, Chelsea are not willing to pay.

“Chelsea are interested in Ekitike but only if the transfer price drops during the transfer window.

“Liverpool are interested in Ekitike if they find a solution for Darwin Nunez. My understanding is for Darwin Nunez to leave with Napoli interested, clubs from Spain, clubs from Saudi. So, Darwin Nunez is going so we have to consider Liverpool for Ekitike. Again it will depend on the price because Liverpool have already spent important money in the market.

“Then Manchester United called to be informed of the situation, to speak with agents because they are looking for a striker. So Chelsea called but the price is considered too high, Manchester United are now informed and don't forget Liverpool in this story. Let's see what happens.”

Hugo Ekitike explains why he turned down Newcastle United move

Speaking to the official UEFA website, the Ekitike said: "I had lots of clubs and Paris' offer arrived. That was that. The next logical step. Paris are the biggest club in France right now, winning everything. They had the best players in the world. How could I say no?

“I told my brother. I said, 'I want to go there straight away'. That's all I told him. Obviously, in terms of longevity, I'm not going to say that my time in Paris was the happiest moment of my life but today, when I look back, I say to myself that maybe it was necessary.

“I've got so many goals. I've got so many things ahead of me that I don't regret breaking my back sometimes. It's all part of my journey and I'm proud of it."