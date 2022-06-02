Speculation linking the Frenchman with a move to the Magpies is nothing new. Newcastle saw a bid in January accepted for Ekitike, only for the player to turn-down a move to England.

However, after the side comfortably secured their Premier League survival, it now appears a move for Ekitike is back on.

But just who is the Frenchman and what type of player could supporters expect to see should he make the move to St James’s Park this summer?

Who is Hugo Ekitike?

Hugo Ekitike is a striker who currently plays for Ligue 1 side Stade Reims in France.

Even though he missed 14 games through injury, Ekitike still managed to grab himself ten goals and four assists in the league last season.

At just 19 years of age, Ekitike was one of the top-scoring teenagers in Europe’s top five leagues last season and has had interest from PSG and Borussia Dortmund in his services.

Reims' forward Hugo Ekitike celebrates after scoring a goal against OGC Nice (Photo by FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI/AFP via Getty Images)

What type of player is Ekitike?

Ekitike has played predominantly through the middle for Stade Reims, but has also featured as a left-winger in games.

Despite standing at 1.9m tall, Ekitike doesn’t rely on his physicality to compete with defenders and instead, uses an explosive pace to get in-behind the defence.

Who better to describe what type of player Ekitike is than the man himself? Speaking to L’Equipe, Ekitike described his strengths on the pitch and where he wants to improve in the future:

Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund and PSG have all reportedly shown interest in Hugo Ekitike (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

“A fairly complete player and my make up helps me,” he said. “When you see me, you say to yourself: ‘He’s not very strong.’ And yet I wouldn’t change my body for anything in the world.

“It allows me to run fast, to compete in duels. I have stamina, I’m technical, and I have a very good understanding of the game.

“I have room for improvement in all areas but I want to get closer to perfection, to touch perfection, why not? I’m not afraid of anything.”

What has been said about Ekitike?

Speaking to Eurosport, Stade Reims reserve coach Franck Chalencon praised Ekitike’s ability in-front of goal as well as his versatility and ability to cope with ‘expectations’ placed on him:

"He's a very clever player which has seen him adapt to and understand the expectations of professional football.” Chalencon said.

"His main quality? His instinct for goal. It's very rare that Hugo plays a game without creating a chance himself at any occasion.

"In front of the goal, his ratio is excellent. But he's not only a striker, he can play on the wing, too. Very technical. He knows what to do with the ball, when to keep it, when to give it.”

What transfer fee could Ekitike command?

Newcastle were reportedly willing to pay around £35million for him in January, although a sizeable portion of that fee included potential bonuses.

A fee of around £25million has been rumoured this time around, although again, this would take into account bonus payments.