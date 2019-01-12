'Hurry up and go!': Newcastle fans send resounding message to Mike Ashley after Chelsea defeat

Newcastle United lost out at Chelsea as they returned to Premier League action - and supporters were quick to react.

After a break from league action for the FA Cup last weekend, the Magpies lost out at Stamford Bridge despite a spirited display.

And with owner Mike Ashley in attendance, Newcastle United fans were keen to send a clear message to the Newcastle chief after another defeat.

They also looked back on a game which, although saw the Tynesiders leave with no points, offered some promising aspects.

Here's the best of the reaction from supporters on social media:

@toastofworcesta said: "We are down, we just can't seem to come back if we go behind. Rafa has to take the shackles off and go for it. We may as well go down playing attractive football. Ashley hurry up and go for the sake of the team and the city"

@RonnieTemplar added: "Feeling so low after watching that, the players tried so hard. Outclassed by a mediocre Chelsea team. Mike Ashley I hope you one day feel how I am feeling right now"

@CharlieInHD tweeted: "The sooner Mike Ashley jogs on, the sooner the better... Newcastle shouldn't be in this position time and time again..."

@DarylM87 commented: "We battled hard and gave our all, but at this moment it’s not enough. Some really good performances tonight."

@jayk_11 posted: "Don’t care what anyone says! But our squad isn’t up there where it should be. BUT they try and we haven’t been hammered like we used to be. Rafa is the man and we can’t lose him!"

@Andy_Hanson83 added: "Expected nothing from that game. Played better than expected. Positives to take is hallelujah Lejeune is back. He’s a class above owt else we’ve got. Longstaff has loads of potential. Like to see him in team when players like Diame & Dummett are back"

@mdonnelly9 commented: "Didn’t think we played bad at all. Undone by a piece of quality that just doesn’t exist in anyone in our squad. Disappointed we didn’t play more to our strengths and serve corners in the box first time. In the bottom 3, huge game against Cardiff next week"

@ANicholsonphoto said: "Relegation here we come. Even if miraculously Ashley did let rafa buy say 2 players now it's too late we've needed at least 3 or 4 players every window for last 2 seasons"

@moleps1892 tweeted: "Well I have to say longstaff played well today welll done lad !! and only going down by the odd goal with makeshift mid two longstaff and haydenI am not going to complain to much. First goal could have totally unavoidable.but cracking. Header from Clark to bring it level."