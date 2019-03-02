'I actually forgot he was a forward': Newcastle United fans react as summer signing returns for West Ham clash

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has named an unchanged side this evening's Premier League clash at West Ham.

The Magpies beat Burnley 2-0 at St James's Park last time out and will be looking to record their third consecutive Premier League win when they visit the London Stadium.

Most supporters were happy with Benitez's team selection and pleased to see forward Yoshinori Muto named on the substitute's bench.

The Japanese international hasn't featured in a matchday squad since January 2.

Here's how some supporters reacted on social media:

@sturrock89: Manquillo did well the other night. Benitez obviously has a plan.

@MartinJS27: Muto has been gone so long I actually forgot he was a forward for a minute there.

@life_nufc4: nice to see @yoshimuto18 on the bench

@JKOversion1: Interesting going with Manquillo again but not Yedlin

@glewcock86: What’s up with Barecca, is he injured?

@meaden_harley: Rate an unchanged team

@Lascellxs: Manquillo has been decent this season I beg people drop the agenda

@MAGrahamslaw: After a solid performance against Burnley don't think many can complain about Manquillo maintaining his place in the squad. Meanwhile, that's as solid of a bench NUFC have seen in a long time.

@FordeHaveMercy: If it's not broke...why fix it!

@JJFletcher7: Pleased to see Muto back on the bench ahead of Joselu, could be good off the bench! HOWAY THE LADS! #NUFC