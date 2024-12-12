Jonjo Shelvey admitted he had to plead with Newcastle United and head coach Eddie Howe to let him leave the club in 2023.

Shelvey had spent seven years on Tyneside and made over 200 appearances for Newcastle, playing a key role in their 2016-17 Championship-winning season as well as the club’s successful turnaround to avoid relegation following the PIF-led takeover during the 2021-22 campaign. Howe points to Shelvey’s free-kick winner at Leeds United as a ‘turning point’ in Newcastle’s bid to avoid the drop.

Shelvey was set to start the 2022-23 season alongside Bruno Guimaraes in midfield but suffered a serious hamstring injury against Benfica in pre-season that effectively cut his time at Newcastle short. He made just five appearances for the club before leaving to join Nottingham Forest in January.

Shelvey was given an emotional send-off from the Newcastle fans at St James’ Park during the Carabao Cup semi-final win over Southampton. The midfielder went on to play just eight times for Forest before moving to Turkey.

After spending last season at Çaykur Rizespor, Shelvey now plays for Eyüpspor - his third club since leaving Newcastle less than two years ago.

Yet the 32-year-old has no regrets over his decision.

“It was hard leaving but I can’t say I regret leaving,” he told The Guardian: “I’m happy for whatever they [Newcastle] do.

“Eddie said he couldn’t let me go at first and then I sort of pleaded with him to let me go. He said he would sleep on it but then he said he would only let me go if they could get one in.

“I said I needed to leave for a fresh start and put my points across, and the next day he pulled me, we had a little chat and he granted my wish. Eddie said he wouldn’t stand in the way of my happiness.”

Newcastle didn’t end up signing a replacement for Shelvey in the January but went on to finish fourth and qualify for the Champions League. In the summer, Howe was able to bolster his midfield with the signing of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan.