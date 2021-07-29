'I can't believe' - TalkSPORT pundit hits out at Newcastle United fans for anti-Steve Bruce chants at Rotherham United

The Magpies’ 1,488-strong away crowd vented their frustration during the 1-1 draw at the New York Stadium – with Bruce, the Premier League and Mike Ashley targetted.

Indeed, O’Hara has taken issue with supporters’ anti-chanting towards Bruce on the back of what he labelled a “decent season” for the club after sealing a 12th placed finish.

The 34-year-old told talkSPORT: “I wouldn’t say he has gone above and beyond but he’s done well with what he’s been given.

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

"He finished 12th last season, so you can’t get away from the fact that’s a decent season for Newcastle in the situation they’re in.

"I totally understand that Newcastle fans have had it in the neck with Mike Ashley and the board. I get that.

"So, protest at them but not Steve Bruce.”

A run of two wins in 21 matches during the middle part of last season heaped pressure on Bruce.

Relegation looked a certainty before a flying end to the campaign saw United finish 17 points above the drop zone.

"They were favourites to go down and he kept them up,” O’Hara continued.

"They had a bit of a bad spell in the middle of the season where everyone was on his back but once he got players back from injury, they kicked on and finished the season really well.

"I can’t believe they’re giving him stick in pre-season when the season hasn’t even started after the season he’s had.

"You have to respect the man for what he’s done.”

