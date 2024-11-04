Lewis Hall’s form at Newcastle United has thrust him into the conversation for a potential first England call-up this month.

Hall has represented England up to Under-21s level but has put in a number of impressive displays for Newcastle in the Premier League this season. And with The Three Lions lacking a range of left-back options as things stand, the 20-year-old has been tipped for a call-up for the November Nations League matches against Greece and Republic of Ireland.

It would cap off a transformative 2024 for Hall, who started just one of Newcastle’s opening 28 Premier League matches last season but has since been involved in every competitive game for the club since late March. Hall initially joined Newcastle on loan from Chelsea last summer before the move became permanent for £28million ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

And Hall has arguably been one of Newcastle’s most consistent performers so far this season. The youngster was named player of the match as The Magpies beat Arsenal 1-0 at St James’ Park on Saturday.

After the match, the prospect of an England call-up was put to Hall when speaking to TNT Sports. The left-back responded: “For starters, I’ve absolutely loved my time at Newcastle.

“When I first came, I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t a little bit frustrating but I think I’ve improved massively the defensive part of my game. Now I’m just proud that I can wear the shirt and provide performances like [against Arsenal].

“There are not many left-backs in the England squad so I’d be lying as well if I said I hadn’t noticed that. I’m focusing on playing for Newcastle and if I’m doing that then that’s what I care about at the minute.”

Hall has been called up to train with the England senior squad previously while on international duty at youth level and will be looking to join his Newcastle team-mates such as Anthony Gordon, Nick Pope and Tino Livramento in the upcoming squad. Livramento has been in the last two England squads but is still waiting to make his senior debut.

Gordon has been a regular for England in the Nations League matches so far while Pope hasn’t played an international match since the 3-3 draw with Germany in September 2022.