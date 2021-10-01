'I don't think it will work' - Mark Lawrenson delivers dour score prediction for Newcastle United clash vs Wolves

Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

The Toon boss has come in for mounting criticism from supporters in recent times, and is still waiting on his side’s first win of the Premier League campaign.

The Magpies have drawn three of their opening six matches this term, and are currently 17th in the table – clear of the relegation zone by goal difference alone.

For their part, Wolves have somewhat rectified a sluggish start by picking up two wins in their last three top flight outings, including a battling 1-0 victory over Southampton on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Lawrenson believes that they will keep their improved run of form going at Molineux this weekend.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the veteran pundit said: “Wolves have won two out of their past three games and they are playing like a team whose confidence has come back.

“Do Newcastle go to Molineux and set themselves up to be hard to beat, or do they think this is a chance to get a first win of the season and go for it a little bit more than that?

“I suspect it will be the former, but I don't think it will work.”

Lawrenson forecasts a 2-1 Wolves win.

Newcastle’s recent record against Wanderers leaves a lot to be desired too.