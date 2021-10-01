'I don't think it will work' - Mark Lawrenson delivers dour score prediction for Newcastle United clash vs Wolves
Mark Lawrenson has predicted that Wolves will pile more misery on Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce when the two sides meet on Saturday afternoon.
The Toon boss has come in for mounting criticism from supporters in recent times, and is still waiting on his side’s first win of the Premier League campaign.
The Magpies have drawn three of their opening six matches this term, and are currently 17th in the table – clear of the relegation zone by goal difference alone.
For their part, Wolves have somewhat rectified a sluggish start by picking up two wins in their last three top flight outings, including a battling 1-0 victory over Southampton on Sunday.
And Lawrenson believes that they will keep their improved run of form going at Molineux this weekend.
Speaking to BBC Sport, the veteran pundit said: “Wolves have won two out of their past three games and they are playing like a team whose confidence has come back.
“Do Newcastle go to Molineux and set themselves up to be hard to beat, or do they think this is a chance to get a first win of the season and go for it a little bit more than that?
“I suspect it will be the former, but I don't think it will work.”
Lawrenson forecasts a 2-1 Wolves win.
Newcastle’s recent record against Wanderers leaves a lot to be desired too.
The last four meetings between the two sides have ended in 1-1 draws, and you have to go back to February 2017 for the last time the Magpies took all three points against Saturday’s opponents. Aleksandar Mitrovic scored the only goal in a 1-0 Championship win that day.