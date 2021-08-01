The Magpies have recently enjoyed friendlies against Doncaster Rovers, York City, Harrogate Town and Burton Albion as Steve Bruce eyes another season with the Tynesiders.

Freddie Woodman during his stint with Swansea City

Former Sunderland man Kevin Phillips delivers Freddie Woodman verdict

Ex-Black Cat Kevin Phillips has spoken about the current goalkeeping situation at Newcastle United.

First choice stopper Martin Dubravka is set to miss the start of the campaign after having surgery on an injured foot with Karl Darlow recovering from Covid-19.

That means Woodman – who spent the last two seasons on loan at Swansea City – could be in line to start the season.

“Yeah, he could start, why not?” Phillips told Football Insider.

“Once again Steve Bruce is having to deal with injuries on the eve of a new season.

“I feel sorry for him. He’s never moaned about those injuries, he just gets on with it.

“If Woodman is handed that big opportunity I’m sure he’ll take it.

“Whether he can remain the number one for the full season remains to be seen.

“He’s good enough to cope with the pressure, it’s amazing in football, you see scenarios like this all the time.

“Players get injured and a replacement comes in and they can be a superstar.

“It could be a big season for him. It will be good for the Newcastle fans to have a hometown boy there too.”

