I love Rafa but he's not indefensible! Newcastle fans react on Twitter to poor draw with Brighton

Newcastle United fans seem to be split over today's performance and result against Brighton.

The Magpies drew 0-0 at St James's Park, a few days after their tepid, defensive performance against Manchester City.

It has led to some supporters questioning Rafa Benitez's tactics, while others retain faith in the Spaniard and believe the squad's shortcomings are being laid bare.

Here's a pick of the reaction on Twitter:

@Colchilly: If it was Pardew or Carver or McClaren they'd be getting slated. I love Rafa but he's not indefensible. The game was so poor yet he changed nothing? #nufc

@LeeFoss9: Bang average players no spark or enthusiasm. Skipper only driving force. Nothing to do with the manager or tactics #nufc #ashleyslegacy

@ScottDaley26: I hope nobody is getting their hopes up for January, because we won't be signing anyone. If we do, it'll be 1 or 2 mediocre squad players. #NUFC

@ChrisMaguire86: Questions now need to be asked about rafa's tactics today was a disgrace in a must win game @NUFC

@DiscoShoes95: Rafa has done enough good for #NUFC to allow him a very poor performance today. Far too negative, slow, unimaginative and generally awful in all areas. All forgiven if we beat Stoke and Swansea. Keep the faith

@Knackaned: The only positive I can take from todays newcastle match was the DJ playing Temptation by New Order at the end as we left. #nufc #toptune

@SHAUNMENZIES: Don’t know what our fans expect we had a good start was never going to last, wheels came off at Burnley and never got put back on, survival is a must and every point counts including today #NUFC

@iannewman89: Can fully understand defensive tactics at home if because of it we are winning games. But we aren’t. One point from last 6 games and only 2 goals scored. Last home win 21 October. Shocking. #NUFC

@stevewraith: Would have lost that game last month. 4 points out of last possible 9 which includes a 1-0 reverse against champions elect. Season ends in May. #inrafawetrust #nufc